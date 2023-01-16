London Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has pleaded guilty to 24 rapes, and numerous sexual offences, against 12 victims across two decades.

The offences also include counts of sexual assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, spoke to reporters outside Southwark Crown Court.