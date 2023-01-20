Five-year-old joins police bike ride along

The Christmas after Harry lost his father, Santa paid him a visit and gave him the electric police bike he'd been wanting as a gift.

The five-year-old was further delighted when Durham Constabulary police officers turned up to invite him on a ride along.

Harry and his mother Emma spoke to BBC Breakfast about how the exciting experience came to be.

