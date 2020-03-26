Gary Lineker has laughed off an incident in the studio after sexual noises interrupted FA Cup coverage of Wolves and Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight on the way home from the match, Lineker said it was a "good prank", admitting he could not hear his colleagues while the moaning was being played.

He also recognised that the incident was a potential security concern which the BBC would investigate.

