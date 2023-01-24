Inside the world of extreme dog breeding

Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.

Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames.

Reporter Sam Poling went undercover to investigate the extreme dog breeding trade.

