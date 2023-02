Two people, who claim to work for Thanet Council, have been filmed removing parts of a Banksy artwork in Margate.

The piece, captioned "Valentine's day mascara" by the artist, shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.

Thanet District Council later confirmed it had removed part of the artwork "on the grounds of safety".

Read more: Banksy Valentine's Day artwork has piece removed