Lancashire Police have said that there is no evidence to suggest any crimes have been committed, or that any third parties were involved, in Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

The 45-year-old disappeared on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.

Speaking at a press conference, assistant chief constable Peter Lawson acknowledged there has been criticism of the investigation. He said police were "meticulously" reviewing all information gathered from Nicola Bulley's family.