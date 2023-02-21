A body found in a Lancashire river on Sunday is that of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police have said.

The 45-year-old disappeared during a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre more than three weeks ago, sparking a major search operation.

The BBC's Nick Garnett has been visiting the key places leading up to the discovery of Ms Bulley's body in the River Wyre.

Video by James McFadden and Gianluca Avagnina

