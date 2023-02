If you’ve ever fancied learning to be a bell-ringer, now could be the perfect time.

The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers is appealing for more bell-ringers to come forward to "Ring for the King" on Coronation Day.

The UK currently has a shortage of 8,000 ringers.

The BBC’s Jo White spoke to some bell-ringers taking up the challenge.

Edited by Nayana Mena