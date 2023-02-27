Undercover at a crisis pregnancy advice centre

The BBC's Divya Talwar went undercover at some crisis pregnancy centres to investigate how they advise women.

It comes after Panorama uncovered evidence that women were being misled by some of the centres, which say they offer counselling and support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

At the Crossroads Crisis Pregnancy Centre in London, the reporter, who says she is three weeks pregnant, asks the counsellor what an abortion would involve at this stage.

Crossroads Pregnancy Advice Centre did not respond to our request for comment.