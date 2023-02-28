Skies sparkle as northern lights seen from UK
The northern lights were spotted across the UK on Sunday night, with the display being seen as far south as Cornwall.
An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.
More displays are expected in the coming nights.
