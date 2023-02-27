WATCH: Key moments from the PM's NI Brexit deal speech

Rishi Sunak said today's agreement on new post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland marks a "new chapter" in the UK's relationship with the EU.

The deal will preserve the "delicate balance" in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that protects the "aspirations and identity" of all people in Northern Ireland, the prime minister said in a press conference.

The PM and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Windsor to finalise the agreement, which follows months of negotiations.