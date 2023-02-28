Couple have not revealed missing baby location - Police
Police are conducting an urgent search for a missing baby following the arrest of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Brighton. They had apparently evaded police for weeks.
The couple were initially arrested for child neglect and have now been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Police said they are continuing the search in "vast" open areas, but that they "have to consider the possibility that the baby has now come to harm".