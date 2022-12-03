Watch Kate beat William in spin class endurance race

Catherine, Princess of Wales beat the Prince of Wales after they went head-to-head in a virtual endurance spin class challenge at a leisure centre in Port Talbot.

"Not sure I am dressed for this," said Catherine, who was wearing a cream top, checked skirt and heeled black boots before getting on the stationary bike.

She adjusted the gears during the race and laughed: "Can I make it harder?"

After finishing, Prince William, who was breathing deeply, joked: "Talk to you in a minute."

Read more about the visit to south Wales on Tuesday, where the royal couple also launched a series of therapy gardens and allotments.