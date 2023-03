A loud explosion, thought to be a sonic boom, was recorded by residents in Leicestershire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The bang prompted calls to police as people reported things shaking in their house.

A sonic boom is a loud, explosive noise, caused by an aircraft moving faster than the speed of sound.

Plane spotters on social media have suggested the sound may have come from an RAF Typhoon fighter jet.

Read more: Loud bang prompts calls to Leicestershire Police