When ex reality tv contestant Stephen Bear arrived outside court to be sentenced to 21 months in prison, he sang to reporters and posed for selfies with supporters.

Bear had been found guilty in December of voyeurism and sharing private sexual videos and photographs of him and his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison. Ms Harrison, a TV personality and model, said she waived her anonymity to "stand with others" who have been victims of similar crimes.

BBC correspondent Sonja Jessup was there the day Bear was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court, and asked him whether he had an apology for Ms Harrison. He didn't respond.

