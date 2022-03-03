CCTV of Couzens moments before flashing offences at drive-through

The Metropolitan Police has released footage of Wayne Couzens visiting a McDonald's drive-through in February 2021.

The footage shows a car with the number plate AF12 XXW visiting the fast food restaurant in Swanley, Kent on two separate occasions. It was there that Couzens indecently exposed himself twice, once just days before he killed Sarah Everard.

He has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for exposing himself on three occasions - the other offence took place in woodland in 2020.

The former Met Police officer, 50, is already serving a whole-life sentence for murdering Ms Everard in March 2021.

Met sorry for no Couzens arrest before murder