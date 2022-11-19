Gary Lineker says he stands by tweets criticising government's asylum policy
Gary Lineker has said he stands by his tweet that criticised the government's asylum policy.
When asked by reporters outside his home on Thursday whether he feared suspension from the BBC, the Match of the Day host said: "No".
Lineker had compared the language the government used to set out asylum plans to "that used by Germany in the 30s".
The culture secretary said the presenter's tweets were "disappointing and inappropriate".