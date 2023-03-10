Heavy snow has caused hundreds of school closures and misery for motorists in parts of the UK, with seven-hour delays and 17 miles of congestion reported on the M62.

Freezing conditions and strong winds have also disrupted railways and air travel,

But while some have struggled in the snow, others are embracing the occasion.

