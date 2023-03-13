The BBC's director general Tim Davie has said that the corporation's decisions are not influenced by pressure from any political party, when questioned on whether he bowed to pressure from the Conservative party.

Match of the Day's Gary Lineker was stepped back from presenting by the BBC, after tweeting in criticism of the government's immigration plans.

In an interview, Mr Davie was speaking to the BBC's Media Correspondent David Sillito, following a weekend of disrupted programming as many sports pundits and presenters pulled out of programmes in solidarity with Mr Lineker.