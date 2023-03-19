Gary Lineker has said "it's great to be here" as he returned to fronting BBC football coverage following his suspension over a tweet row.

Lineker had been suspended by the BBC after criticising the government's controversial asylum policy on Twitter.

The move sparked a backlash, with presenters and commentators walking out in support of the Match of the Day host.

Lineker won't be hosting Match of the Day on Saturday evening as he was already scheduled to present the BBC's live coverage of Manchester City v Burnley in the FA Cup.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.