Sharing of explicit images without consent 'common' problem

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has said that the sharing of explicit images is "actually very common", and that many women have reached out to her.

Her ex-boyfriend, fellow reality TV contestant Stephen Bear, was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of the couple having sex.

Ms Harrison told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that even though the British public is shocked by her case, "you wouldn't believe how many people are affected by it."

She describes her experience as "empowering" as she was able to validate the truth in a public forum.