On Saturday, local residents walking on Lepe beach in Hampshire discovered a dead shark which was later recovered without its head, tail and fin.

So what happened and why do scientists want the missing parts returned?

BBC correspondent Duncan Kennedy visited the scene to find out more.

Video by Serene Khalifeh.

Filmed by Tim Nicholson.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.