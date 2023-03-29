Peter Davies: I was thrown out of a glider cockpit

Operation Varsity was the largest airborne assault ever launched. As a glider pilot, Peter Davies was in charge of making sure his Hamilcar landed safely. He witnessed those who did not.

The Hamilcar was a heavy transport glider, designed to deliver tanks and artillery straight into battle. It played a role in three major airborne assault operations - Tonga (Normandy), Market Garden (Netherlands) and Varsity (The Rhine).

Click to watch Peter's story

