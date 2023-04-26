Emotional reunions took place at Stansted Airport as evacuees from Sudan were met by their family members.

"I'm very glad to be here with my family, I'm happy to be with everyone," 15-year-old Mazen, who travelled with his parents and grandmother, told the BBC.

According to the Foreign Office, over 300 British nationals have now boarded four evacuation flights from Sudan, and by the end of day eight will have departed.

