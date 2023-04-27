Eurovision 2023: King Charles and Camilla unveil song contest stage in Liverpool
King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla unveiled the stage for the Eurovision Song Contest during a visit to Liverpool.
The King also met UK's entrant, Mae Muller, and told her that he'll "be watching with great interest".
Liverpool is hosting the competition on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine.
