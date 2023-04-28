BBC chairman: I'm resigning, this is still a distraction

The BBC's chairman has resigned on the day a report into his appointment has been published.

Richard Sharp said in a statement that while the report laid out he had breached the governance code for public appointment it supported his case that this was "inadvertent and not material".

Although, he said the matter was still a distraction for the corporation.

The report was looking at whether Mr Sharp properly disclosed details of any involvement in the facilitation of a £800,000 loan guarantee to the then PM Boris Johnson.

Mr Sharp has denied any involvement in the arrangement of a loan.

