Newly revealed footage filmed for the 1969 Royal Family documentary shows a youthful King Charles III with the late Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of his family.

The young prince is shown decorating a Christmas tree in Windsor with his late mother and his sister, Princess Anne. There is also a glimpse of the Royal Family enjoying a bonfire at Sandringham. The then Prince of Wales is also seen touring the Royal Mint with Queen Elizabeth.

The images have been released ahead of a new 60-minute documentary featuring rarely seen footage of King Charles III.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch airs on Sunday 30th April at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, produced by BBC Studios.