Newly revealed footage filmed for the 1969 Royal Family documentary shows a youthful King Charles III with the late Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of his family.

The young prince is shown decorating a Christmas tree in Windsor with his late mother and his sister Princess Anne.

The images have been released ahead of a new 60-minute documentary featuring rarely seen footage of King Charles III.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch airs on Sunday 30th April at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, produced by BBC Studios.