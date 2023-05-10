Royal Artillery Captain Royle narrowly avoided death on many occasions while at the front
Royal Artillery Captain Peter Royle narrowly avoided death on many occasions while at the front. He joined up at the start of the war, fighting in France and then North Africa and Italy.
As a troop commander leading a forward observation unit, it was Royle's job to go forward with infantry and identify targets for the guns to fire on. His experiences with his companions developed a close bond through their shared survival in the field.