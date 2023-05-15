‘Fake father’ scam exposed in undercover filming

The BBC's Divya Talwar investigates an elaborate immigration scam where British men are offered thousands of pounds to pose as fathers to children of migrant women.

A researcher went undercover, posing as a pregnant woman who was in the UK illegally, and spoke to people offering these services.

One agent, who went by the name Thai, told her he had multiple British men who could act as fake fathers and offered a "full package" for £11,000.

