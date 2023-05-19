Watch: Moment iSpoof fraudster is arrested

The Metropolitan Police have released bodycam video showing the moment a £100m fraudster was arrested.

Tejay Fletcher, 35, has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for founding and running a complex banking scam called iSpoof, brought down last year in the UK's biggest fraud sting.

The website enabled criminals to appear as if they were calling from banks and tax offices in order to trick victims.

Fletcher, of Western Gateway in east London, pleaded guilty to four charges relating to fraud last month.

Read more: iSpoof scam fraudster sentenced to 13 years

This video has no sound