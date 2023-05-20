Man scales BBC HQ wall and hammers at statue

Video filmed early on Saturday morning showed a man in a Spiderman mask hitting a controversial statue on the wall of the BBC's HQ in an apparent protest.

There have been calls for Eric Gill's Prospero and Ariel statue to be removed because the sculptor recorded sexually abusing his daughters in his diaries.

It is the second time the 1930s work at Broadcasting House has been targeted.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 04:15 BST on Saturday to reports of a man who had climbed scaffolding and who was damaging a sculpture.

