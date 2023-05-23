Sinfield: Completing marathon with Rob 'very special'

Former Leeds Rhino Kevin Sinfield has described the emotion he felt as he carried his friend over the finish line of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon earlier this month.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, and has campaigned to raise awareness and millions of pounds in the years since, with Sinfield one of his biggest supporters.

