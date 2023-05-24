Police are searching a reservoir in the south of Portugal, in connection to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

She vanished while on holiday with her parents and younger siblings at resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, in 2007.

In 2022, German national Christian Bruekner was made a formal suspect or "arguido" by Portuguese prosecutors. He's currently in prison for the 2005 rape of a woman in the same area that Madeleine went missing, but has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

The BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford reports from the Arade reservoir, where a search operation is taking place.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.