On Monday two teenagers on a bike died in a crash in the Ely area of Cardiff, sparking a riot that resulted in cars being burnt and violent clashes with the police.

A police van was caught on CCTV just a few minutes earlier, following a bike about half a mile away from where the teenagers crashed.

South Wales police and crime commissioner said he was assured "youths were not being chased by the police".

The BBC's Lucy Vladev leads us through the key locations in Cardiff's night of rioting chaos.