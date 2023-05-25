Madeleine McCann: Holes in the ground in Portugal as search ends
A fresh search linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal has ended.
Portuguese authorities said material recovered during the three-day operation around the Arade reservoir in the Algarve would now be analysed.
The German police-led operation was looking for evidence to link the British toddler's disappearance to Christian Brueckner, a German national.
He was made a formal suspect by Portuguese prosecutors in 2022.
The BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford visited the search site in Portugal.