Protester dragged from track at Epsom Derby
A protester was tackled by police after entering the track at the Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse.
The man managed to jump the fence during the running of the Derby, while another woman was stopped from climbing the fence, but the race was unaffected.
It followed threats from activist group Animal Rising that they would disrupt the prestigious race.
Police had earlier arrested 19 people "in connection with planned criminal disruption" before Saturday's meet.