A member of the Massed Bands of the Household division was one of several soldiers who fainted during a rehearsal ahead of next weekend's Trooping the Colour.

After he came around he got to his feet and attempted to play on, but was then led away.

The incident came amid sweltering heat in London.

Prince William later tweeted: "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."