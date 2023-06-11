Three British tourists are missing after a fire on board a boat during a diving cruise in the Egyptian Red Sea.

Twenty-four other people including 12 Britons were rescued from the boat, called Hurricane, which was off the coast near the town of Marsa Alam, authorities said.

They added that initial reports suggested the fire was the result of an electrical fault.

The boat had left Port Ghalib on 6 June and had been due to return on Sunday.