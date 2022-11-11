Christopher Cartledge: I took part in an attack on the Tirpitz

Christopher Cartledge was fascinated by planes from an early age. He also liked the idea of the Navy. When war came it was an easy decision for him to sign up for the Fleet Air Arm where he could fly from aircraft carriers. He underwent extensive training and had a bit of a reputation for unorthodox landing. Amazingly he was still allowed to fly and return to land onboard a ship. His youthful bravado led to him taking part in a daring raid on the pride of the German fleet, the Tirpitz.