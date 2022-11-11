Olive Mitton: I delivered the mail at Bletchley Park

During World War 2 one of the most secretive and important tasks was carried out at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire. It was here that the codes used by the Axis powers were broken, most famously the Enigma code. Olive Mitton’s father worked as a driver at Bletchley and at the age of 14 she was found a job sorting out the mail. Olive was blissfully unaware of what was going in and around the grand Victorian country house. She asked no questions, enjoyed the grounds and found a husband.