Tributes for murdered police officer Sgt Matiu Ratana have been made after a jury at Northampton Crown Court found Louis De Zoysa guilty of his murder.

The murdered officer's partner Su Bushby, and Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, spoke to the press outside the court and thanked well-wishers for their support.

Sgt Ratana was shot twice by De Zoysa at Croydon Custody Centre in September 2020, using a gun he had concealed under his arm.