"Wildly inaccurate information" is being shared about Nicola Bulley and her family are being sent "upsetting" messages on social media, their solicitor Terry Wilcox has said.

The family statement came after an inquest found Nicola Bulley's death in January was accidental.

The mother-of-two's body was found in the River Wyre, more than three weeks after she went missing on her usual dog walk.

"We encourage people to look for the facts being heard during the inquest and the conclusion reached by the coroner," the solicitor has said.