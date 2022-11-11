John Shannon remembers his wartime activities in great detail.

He was a school-teacher and spent the first month of the war taking a group of his pupils to their evacuation homes in Dorset.

Then he joined the Navy before being sent on secret missions, including one involving anthrax.

He was 106 years old when he told us his story.

Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in 2025, the BBC is trying to gather as many first-hand accounts from surviving veterans as possible, to preserve them for future generations.

