A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for ramming a police car after he was being pursued by after failing to stop in North Yorkshire.

He then led a second police vehicle on a high-speed chase before crashing into a field.

Mikey Lee Neesham pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and to causing criminal damage to a police car. When arrested, officers found he had no insurance and that his provisional licence had expired.