Muscle-building drugs sold illegally, BBC finds

"Dangerous" muscle-building drugs are being sold unlawfully around the UK, BBC secret filming reveals.

The substances, known as Sarms - selective androgen receptor modulators - can cause erectile dysfunction, mood swings and liver problems, doctors warn.

Undercover reporters visited 10 shops across the country asking for advice on products that would make them "bigger and leaner" in conjunction with gym training.

While some initially recommended protein shakes, all the retailers went on to advise on the use of Sarms to improve physique quickly and sold the products to the reporter.