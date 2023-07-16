Nottinghamshire police catch fence 'vaulting' motorcyclist

Nottinghamshire Police have released footage of the moment officers caught a speeding motorcyclist.

The video from April 2022 shows the biker trying to evade arrest by running through gardens and jumping fences in Kelham village.

Officers were guided to his location by the force's aircraft. The 23-year old biker, who was driving without insurance, has been handed a nine month prison sentence suspended for two years.

PC Sarah Clifton said: “This was an appalling display of riding that could easily have ended in tragedy."

