Flute fail: BBC presenter tries to emulate Lizzo

BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Thompson attempted to play the flute but struggled to get a note out on this morning's show.

The comedic moment came during a discussion on the rising popularity of the flute, as young people are inspired to emulate Lizzo, the American rapper, who is also a classically trained flautist.

Ben attempted to join in with two guests on the sofa.

