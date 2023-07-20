The barge in Dorset that will house asylum seekers

A barge that will home asylum seekers under government plans to cut the cost of housing has docked in a Dorset port.

Bibby Stockholm berthed in Portland Port on Tuesday and will stay at the site for 18 months, becoming home to 500 single men claiming asylum.

It was met with protests from local residents and human rights groups.

Ben Moore explains what is going on... in 60 seconds.

