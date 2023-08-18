The parents of twin brothers who were among Lucy Letby's 13 victims have told the BBC the nurse is a "hateful human being" who has taken "everything" from them.

Letby murdered one of their baby boys, and tried to kill the other twin the following day.

The nurse was found guilty of murdering a total of seven babies who were being looked after on a neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies, with the jury undecided on the attempted murder of a further four. She was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

